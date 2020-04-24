Students across the UK are working and attending lectures from home – and many aren’t even in the same city as their university.

That’s because the government guidance is for universities to teach online “as much as possible”.

But this means thousands of students are paying for halls they’re not living in. And that’s led some of them to start rent strikes.

Three students – from Manchester, Bristol and Kent universities – tell Radio 1 Newsbeat why they’ve decided to stop paying rent.

The movement started at Manchester and has now grown to a network of students from over 50 universities.

Video produced by Levi Jouavel and Imran Rahman-Jones

