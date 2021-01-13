England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been speaking to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat listeners on a Zoom call.

He answered questions about the vaccine, meeting your nan again and when we might see restrictions start to lift.

Plus, he called one listener’s actions during the pandemic “utterly foolish.”

