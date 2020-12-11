“I just felt like this was going to be a great year,” says DJ Ace.

“Yeah… it didn't necessarily go that way.”

This is how 2020 really was for Ace and fellow BBC Radio 1Xtra presenters Nadia Jae, Yasmin Evans and Reece Parkinson.

From getting Covid to broadcasting in a pandemic, connecting with listeners and dealing with the death of George Floyd, they tell Newsbeat how the year impacted them personally.

This was filmed earlier this week before Reece ended up in hospital. He's been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes but says he's doing fine.

Filmed and edited by Imran Rahman-Jones