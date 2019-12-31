RuPaul's Drag Race legends Monet X Change and Courtney Act were cutting things fine with the launch of their new theatre show, Death Drop.

It premiered on the West End just days after London was placed into tier two, which allowed live performances to resume - with limited capacity and social distancing in place.

Monet and Courtney have been chatting about how a show came together during the coronavirus pandemic and why its inspiration Agatha Christie would love it - when they weren't swapping wigs, of course.

Interview by Michael Baggs

