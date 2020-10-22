'My stammer has made 2020 more difficult'

Zoom quizzes, online lectures and working from home has been a challenge for all of us in 2020, but it's been even tougher for people with a stammer.

They've struggled with the isolation, which meant less interaction and less chance to speak to others, and having to wear a mask, which meant they've had problems communicating when they've been in shops or out and about.

For some, this has meant their speech has got worse - and for people with a stammer, that can have a direct impact on their mental health.

Georgia, Will and Jack have been telling us how they've coped in 2020, and how their speech and mental health has been affected by coronavirus lockdown and social distancing measures.

Produced by Michael Baggs

