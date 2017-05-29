Video job interviews: 'You're just someone on a screen'

With more people working remotely in the pandemic, many job interviews are now being held on video.

Carrie is 23 and has been trying to get any job within a 90 minute commute of their house for the last few months, coming up against "hundreds of others" for every position.

Dominic Joyce, a CV and careers coach at CV Upgrade, says "video interviews aren't going anywhere" as companies often prefer them "for the sake of safety, time and finances".

Dominic gave Carrie a mock video interview - and tips on how to impress a potential boss from home.

Video produced by Jimmy Blake

