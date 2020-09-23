Coronavirus: Six months since lockdown began

As the UK introduces tighter covid restrictions, we look back at the six months since lockdown was first announced.

Radio 1 Newsbeat followed young people from the moment life changed back on 23 March.

Haamed is a junior doctor dealing with the sharp end of the medical impact of coronavirus and the tragic consequences. But he's also trying to plan his wedding.

Kathryn is also on the wards as a nurse. She's Australian... does she try and get home quickly or stick it out helping here?

Jade's another key worker - trying to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with food as shortages soon kick in.

And teaching assistant Phoebe decides to move in with her boyfriend's family while worrying about her vulnerable grandparents who are at the other end of the country.

Produced, filmed andedited by Woody Morris.

Watch the full Newsbeat Documentary here.

