Guernsey held the British Isles' first "in person" Pride event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousand of people attended over the weekend.

So we got Kalon Rae, who performed there, to show us what it was like.

The island eased coronavirus restrictions in June - and in the 135 days before the event, only recorded one case.

