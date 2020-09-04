Take a moment from a Louis Theroux documentary and, without any context, post it on the internet.

In a nutshell, that’s the idea behind the online trend #NoContextLouisTheroux.

No-one said it was ground-breaking, but it’s funny, and accounts dedicated to it have hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

For his latest show, Life on the Edge, Louis is looking back over his 25-year career.

What better opportunity, then, to get his take on the moments that - out of context - are living a second life on social media.

Filmed and edited by Will Chalk.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.