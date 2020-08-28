Claire Jenna Ory has had a condition called trichotillomania since she was nine.

It's a form of obsessive compulsive disorder which led her to pull out her own hair.

She's shared her journey through life-changing surgery and her advice for anyone struggling with the illness.

Filmed and produced by Kath Farnaby, edited by Jimmy Blake.

