Women's football is back.

Arsenal take on PSG in the quarter-final of the Uefa Women's Champions League in Spain on Saturday night.

Defender Leah Williamson is excited for the first competitive match in months - as she says financial reasons meant women's football couldn't "realistically" have come back as early as the men's game.

In July a Department for Culture, Media and Sport committee said: “The lack of visibility of women’s sport this summer risks undoing work to improve funding for women’s elite sport”.

Interview by Betty Glover, edited by Imran Rahman-Jones

