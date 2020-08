Jack Jenner-Hall first started flying at the age of 11 at his local flying club.

Now he's become the UK's youngest pilot after spending 45 minutes more than 3,000 feet in the air.

Interview by Manish Pandey, edited by Annabel Rackham.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.