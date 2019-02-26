Over the past six months Radio 1 Newsbeat has been investigating how social media is being used to sell drugs.

Britain’s most senior police officer when it comes to drugs says social media bosses would do more if it was their children dying from drugs bought this way.

Research suggests one in four young people are now seeing drugs advertised on their social media feeds.

Fiona Spargo-Mabbs, whose son Daniel died after taking MDMA, has been leading a campaign from a group of mums who have all lost a child to illegal drugs. They want social media companies to do more to take down content from drug dealers.

Video by Jim Connolly and Matt Wareham