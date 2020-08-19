Sports Team: The band that locked down together and took on Lady Gaga
If you think the last few months have been hectic in your house, try being Sports Team.
All six members of the band moved in together days before lockdown was announced - they've since fought a chart battle against Lady Gaga and been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.
Radio 1 Newsbeat has been round to see how they're getting on.
Filmed and edited by Will Chalk.
