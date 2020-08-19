If you think the last few months have been hectic in your house, try being Sports Team.

All six members of the band moved in together days before lockdown was announced - they've since fought a chart battle against Lady Gaga and been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has been round to see how they're getting on.

Filmed and edited by Will Chalk.

