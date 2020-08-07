A DIY guide to perfect lockdown eyebrows

Eyebrow treatments are among a number of beauty services to have their comeback delayed - with the government postponing their expected return to salons in England at the start of the month.

It's not known when we'll be able to let the professionals thread, wax and tint our brows but in the meantime, Newsbeat has some tips from an eyebrow expert.

