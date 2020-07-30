'I was bombarded with pro eating disorder TikToks'

Video

Concerns have been raised over videos promoting eating disorders on TikTok.

The app says it uses technology and people to remove such content, but users like Eilidh Bisset say their feeds have been "flooded" with videos about starvation and bulimia.

Filmed and edited by Kirsty Grant.

