'I was bombarded with pro eating disorder TikToks'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is TikTok doing enough to remove pro eating disorder content?
Concerns have been raised over videos promoting eating disorders on TikTok.
The app says it uses technology and people to remove such content, but users like Eilidh Bisset say their feeds have been "flooded" with videos about starvation and bulimia.
Filmed and edited by Kirsty Grant.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
30 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-53588010/is-tiktok-doing-enough-to-remove-pro-eating-disorder-contentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window