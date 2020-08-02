'I was given a 5% chance of survival'

Video

Mekala Osborne caught a Cambodian forest virus, which caused necrotising pneumonia, while travelling in South East Asia last September.

Doctors put her into a coma and moved her to Singapore, where she was given a 5% chance of survival.

The 22-year-old was then flown back to Edinburgh where she’s been recovering ever since – trying to stay positive on her own under lockdown – and she’s been learning to walk again after nine months.

This is her recovery story.

