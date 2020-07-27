Fortnite's teenage millionaire: One year later

Video

On 27 July 2019 Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman from Essex came second in the duos category of the Fortnite World Cup.

Aged 15, he became the youngest esports player ever to win a million dollars (£750,000).

At the time he promised to buy his mum a house.

One year later Newsbeat’s Gaming Reporter Steffan Powell visited him to see if the highest earner in UK esports history kept his promise.

Filmed by Will Chalk, Edited by Steffan Powell

