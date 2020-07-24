‘I couldn’t compete at Tokyo 2020 - but I can in 2021’

Video

Australian athlete Chloe Esposito was planning on competing at this summer’s Olympics, until she found out she was pregnant and would have to miss the Games.

But when coronavirus delayed the event until next summer, she realised she’s back in with a chance.

Meanwhile, US hurdler Dawn Harper-Nelson has decided to delay having her second child, so she can compete in 2021.

But for Team GB’s Alicia Blagg and Tom Ransley, another year is just too long to wait. They were going to push their bodies to the limit this summer to be able to compete but their injuries mean they will have to retire before next summer’s rearranged Games.

Video producer: Imran Rahman-Jones