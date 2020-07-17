The black actor trying to wow The Simpsons

Video

There are jobs up for grabs at one of the biggest TV shows of all all time - and 21-year-old Jayden Libran thinks he deserves a chance.

Last month, in the wake of massive Black Lives Matter protests around the world, The Simpsons announced it was no longer going to use white actors to voice BAME characters.

Jayden has been working on his Simpsons impressions since he was 15 and, when the news broke, he started posting his videos on fan websites.

He's now had loads of fan support, tens of thousands of views - and even a promising message from the show's creators.

Recorded and edited by Will Chalk.