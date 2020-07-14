How to stop your glasses steaming up with a mask on

Video

The rules around wearing face coverings in shops in England are changing, and people in Scotland and other European cities are already advised to wear them in enclosed public spaces.

But if you wear glasses you will know that the two things can be a tricky combination - with the mask causing your breath to mist up the lenses.

Here are three simple tips for stopping the steam.

(Don't worry, one of them isn't 'wear contact lenses'.)

Video producer: Imran Rahman-Jones