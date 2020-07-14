'We don’t marry black people': South Asian anti-blackness

Video

Amit is Indian and kept his relationship with Michelle, who’s Ghanaian, secret for years - because he feared his family’s reaction. He says that racist attitudes about black people in his community can be influenced by colourism and the caste system.

Rapper Raj Forever’s music draws on his Jamaican and Sri Lankan heritage. But growing up he was made to feel like an outsider in the Asian community and has heard offensive slurs used to describe black people.

