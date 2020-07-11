Video

There have been lots of reported "quarantine raves" since the coronavirus lockdown - with legal, licensed venues no longer open.

The history of illegal raves in the UK can be traced back to the "second summer of love" and "M25 raves" in the late 80s, which gave us bands like The Prodigy.

But after one massive party in the 90s the law was changed - leading to clashes between police and protesters.

Video producers: Imran Rahman-Jones and Jimmy Blake

Research by Jim Farthing

