Me Too founder: 'Black women are a target'

Video

Tarana Burke, the founder of the Me Too movement, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat how the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements overlap.

She says black women experience violence as much as black men in the US, but don’t get the same response or media coverage.

Reporter: Gurvinder Gill

