'Fourth of July isn't a day for people who look like me'

Video

What does the Fourth of July mean for black Americans?

Arielle Gray, a journalist from Boston, argues that the story of American independence is "historically inaccurate" - because slavery in America continued for another 89 years after 4 July 1776, known as Independence Day.

"We have to stop celebrating myths. Fourth of July - Independence Day - is a myth," adds Quintez Brown.

Quintez, Arielle and Tre Vayne say the story taught to them in school was misleading.

They all believe that Juneteenth - which celebrates the official end of slavery in America, on 19 June 1865 - is a more appropriate holiday for black Americans to celebrate.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

