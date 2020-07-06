The town divided by Black Lives Matter

Video

What does it take to put on a Black Lives Matter protest in rural England?

Khady Gueye is a 24-year-old black woman who lives in rural Gloucestershire.

She wanted to organise a Black Lives Matter demonstration with her friend, but some residents, her MP and the town council tried to block it.

They said they were worried about the spread of coronavirus, but after getting threats and abuse about it online Khady suspects racism may be part of the reason.

Can she bring the town together and pull off a safe and peaceful protest?

Video journalist: Woody Morris

