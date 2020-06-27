Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The campaign to put more pounds into black-owned businesses
The wake of the Black Lives Matter protests across the world has left many people thinking of new ways to try to deal with racism and inequalities in all walks of life, including financially.
Swiss from garage collective So Solid Crew is behind Black Pound Day.
The idea is for people to make a conscious effort to spend money at black-owned businesses, either physically or online.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
27 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-53202898/the-campaign-to-put-more-pounds-into-black-owned-businessesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window