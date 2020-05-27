Coronavirus: How your hair salon might look when it reopens

Video

With hair salons and barbers being closed since lockdown began on 24 March many of us are getting desperate for a haircut.

This salon in London has spent thousands of pounds on a refit that has reduced the number of chairs by a third to make sure they can operate at a safe social distance.

The Department of Business has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that 4 July remains the earliest date they can reopen in England, and that will be subject to what the science says about coronavirus at the time.

Video produced by Matt Wareham and Rick Kelsey

