How Sweden is keeping its pubs and bars open

Video

Sweden never went into full lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rules there allow most people to go outside, visits bars, restaurants and shops as long as they try to stay distant from each other.

The country has seen 26,322 cases and 3,225 deaths from the virus with many around Europe, including some Swedish citizens, questioning the approach.

So what does social-distancing outside of lockdown look like and is everyone comfortable?

Produced by Benoît Derrier and Maddy Savage

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.