Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life in the UK's first 'TikTok house'
Six TikTok creators moved in together before the lockdown, with the aim of going viral on the app. They tell Radio 1 Newsbeat what life is like in the UK's first TikTok house.
Produced and edited by Kirsty Grant
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
05 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window