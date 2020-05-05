Life in the UK's first 'TikTok house'

Video

Six TikTok creators moved in together before the lockdown, with the aim of going viral on the app. They tell Radio 1 Newsbeat what life is like in the UK's first TikTok house.

Produced and edited by Kirsty Grant

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.