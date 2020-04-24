Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dr Radha's five mental health tips for lockdown
Dr Radha Modgil from BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks shares her top five tips on how to stay mentally and emotionally well during the coronavirus lockdown, all beginning with the letter C.
By sticking to a routine, making sure we take care of ourselves, and using our creativity in new ways are all ways she suggests we can ease the phycological toll that staying inside is having on all of us.\
Video produced by Matt Wareham
-
24 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window