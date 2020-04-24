Five mental health tips

Video

Dr Radha Modgil from BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks shares her top five tips on how to stay mentally and emotionally well during the coronavirus lockdown, all beginning with the letter C.

By sticking to a routine, making sure we take care of ourselves, and using our creativity in new ways are all ways she suggests we can ease the phycological toll that staying inside is having on all of us.\

Video produced by Matt Wareham