Drew McIntyre's first interview as WWE champion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

WrestleMania: Drew McIntyre's first interview as WWE champion

Drew McIntyre speaks exclusively to BBC 1Xtra's DJ Ace after becoming the first ever British WWE champion at WrestleMania 36.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

  • 06 Apr 2020