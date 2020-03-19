A self-isolation exercise routine to do at home

Media player
Self-isolation: A simple exercise routine to do at home
Personal trainer Cara Meehan has shared five exercises you can do at home during self-isolation to keep fit.
Some gym-goers are worried about the impact on their physical and mental health because gyms have closed due to coronavirus - and are looking for ways to work out without leaving the house.
