How Red Bull's drivers plan to stop Lewis Hamilton

Video

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon tell Radio 1 Newsbeat about their mission to end Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance of Formula 1. The British driver is favourite to win a record-equalling seventh world title in 2020.

Ahead of the F1 season finally starting this Sunday in Austria, Max talks on his reputation for being one of the fastest drivers in the world. While for Alex, who's starting his second season in the sport, 2020 will be the biggest year of his life.

Produced and edited by Christian Hewgill

Filmed by Matt Wareham

Interviews recorded prior to the coronavirus lockdown

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.