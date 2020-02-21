EastEnders quiz: How well do its stars know the soap?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The cast of EastEnders go head-to-head to test their knowledge of Albert Square

As the show celebrates its 35th birthday, six of its youngest stars test their Albert Square knowledge in our quiz.

So, can you remember who shot Phil? And how many times Ian Beale has tied the knot? Refresh your memory while finding out which cast members came out on top.

  • 21 Feb 2020