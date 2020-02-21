How running helped me fight anxiety and bulimia

Video

Jess is a runner in Eastbourne whose day was usually 'shaped by anxiety'. In 2017 she experienced a summer of depression and has lived with bulimia.

Today running gives her the energy she didn't have, and she is using running to 'change the relationship with her body'.

Running Stories is a Radio 1 Newsbeat video series to tie in with the renewed interest in fitness that the new year brings.

These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

Video journalist: Bradley Harris

If you struggle with any of the issues raised in this article, visit the BBC Advice pages.

