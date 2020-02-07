Overdrafts are changing - all you need to know

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Overdrafts: A guide to your changing bank fees
Young people, specifically 16 to 24-year-olds, are the group who use an arranged overdraft the most and 44% have dipped into theirs during the past 12 months.
But on 6 April, overdrafts are changing. Newsbeat Reporter Rick Kelsey has been finding out how.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window