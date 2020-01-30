'Running was my escape from self-doubt'

Video

Nii Lartey, 25, was facing "a lot of negativity and self-doubt" when he first picked up a pair of old trainers and went for run.

Now, he's started a running group to help other men open-up about their issues.

Running Stories is a Radio 1 Newsbeat video series to tie in with the renewed interest in fitness that January brings.

These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

Video journalist: Woody Morris

