How my relationship with running turned toxic

Video

When Mark, 26, found out his friend had taken his own life, he turned to running as a coping mechanism.

But it took over - and Mark says he’d “be out running before I even realised I was doing it”.

He created it as a safety bubble – then couldn’t get out: “I couldn’t figure out any other way of coping with anything.”

It was only when he spoke out about his depression that his relationship with running went back to normal.

He says: “My identity was built around me being a runner. Now I’d say I’m someone who runs.”

Running Stories is a video series to tie in with the renewed interest in fitness and rejuvenation that January brings.

These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

Video journalist: Woody Morris

