The women changing South African rugby

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South African rugby: Meet the female players changing the game
South Africa's 2019 Rugby World cup victory was a landmark moment for the country.
It saw the Springbok's first black captain, Siya Kolisi, lift the trophy and unite the nation.
Radio 1 Newsbeat spoke with young female rugby players in Soweto and heard from Siya about how he wants to see the sport grow amongst the black majority in the country.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-51137786/south-african-rugby-meet-the-female-players-changing-the-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window