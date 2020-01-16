Video

Ellie-May is a runner in East London who was diagnosed with epilepsy only a few years ago.

She had her first attack during a night out in a club. The situation quickly escalated and she found herself regularly experiencing seizures at the end of nights out.

"I was living a lifestyle that I don't really recognise now," she says. Today, she's left that behind and is now "focusing on her happy place - which is running".

Running Stories is a video series to tie in with the renewed interest in fitness and rejuvenation that January brings.

These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

Video journalist: Woody Morris

