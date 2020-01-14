Media player
South Africa: 'When I'm surfing, I feel like everything is possible'
Mental health is an important topic for young people around the world. In South Africa, surfing is helping people cope.
Waves for Change is an organisation that teaches young people from deprived neighbourhoods the value of teamwork, sharing experiences and opening-up about their emotions. BBC Newsbeat went to Cape Town to find out more.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
Produced by Nesta McGregor and Paul Stanworth
