Video

Mental health is an important topic for young people around the world. In South Africa, surfing is helping people cope.

Waves for Change is an organisation that teaches young people from deprived neighbourhoods the value of teamwork, sharing experiences and opening-up about their emotions. BBC Newsbeat went to Cape Town to find out more.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

Produced by Nesta McGregor and Paul Stanworth

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.