Carrots airdropped to wallabies caught in bushfires

As animals try to recover from bushfires which have ravaged Australia, wildlife services in New South Wales have taken to the skies to help wallabies.

The marsupials' food sources and habitats have been burned in the fires, so authorities are airdropping over 2,000 kg of carrots and sweet potatoes from helicopters.

Elsewhere in the state, communities and rescue centres have helped kangaroos, camels, horses and alpacas to survive.

But they're the lucky ones - many more animals have died in the fires, and in some cases the animals have had to be put down because their burns are too severe.

