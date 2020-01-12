Inside the new Love Island villa

Video

Newsbeat's Roisin Hastie has a sneak peak at the plush villa which will be home to the new contestants for the first ever winter series.

It was announced after 2019's show was the most-watched programme of the year at the time among adults aged between 16 and 34.

Laura Whitmore will host the series from Cape Town after replacing Caroline Flack. The presenter stepped down after being charged with assault - which she denies.

Love Island has faced controversy over its lack of diversity in the past and scrutiny over its aftercare following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Produced by Nesta McGregor and Paul Stanworth

