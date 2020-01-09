'I couldn't see past my depression before running'

Video

Jerry's 27 and has completed five half-marathons.

But there was a time when she "didn't think there was a way out" of her depression and severe social anxiety.

After experiencing a lot of "very negative relationships", Jerry turned to drugs and alcohol before getting help from a therapist who suggested she started running.

Despite admitting she "felt like she was dying" when she first started, she says she now has control over her life and aims to become a personal trainer to help people in a similar situation to her.

Running Stories is a video series to tie in with the renewed interest in fitness and rejuvenation that January brings.

These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

Video journalist: Woody Morris

