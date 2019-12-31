Video

Brexit (or not). Extinction Rebellion. Vegan sausage rolls. It's been a busy year for the UK and in news headlines.

And when US drag superstars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon visited for their All I Want For Christmas Is Attention tour, we asked for an American drag perspective on some of the biggest British events of the past 12 months.

Here's what happened.

Produced and edited by Michael Baggs

Filmed by Jim Farthing

