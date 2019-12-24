'Why my band does mental health sessions with fans'

Self-care: Why this band does self-care sessions with its fans
Milk Teeth, an “alternative, grungy, pop-rock band”, has started a new type of meet-and-greet with its fans.
Their lead singer and bassist Becky Blomfield came up with the idea of a mental health self-care session before gigs.
The three-piece do arts and crafts, drawing and patchmaking as a way of “taking a break from whatever you’ve got going on behind-the-scenes”.
Video journalist: Imran Rahman-Jones
Reporter: Steve Holden
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
24 Dec 2019