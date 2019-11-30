Media player
General election 2019: Meet the youngest candidates on the campaign trail
They are big on Tik Tok, love Taylor Swift and are making their parents proud.
Some of the youngest candidates standing in this election tell Radio 1 Newsbeat why they want to be politicians and share a fun fact about themselves.
Read more: General election 2019 - the candidates standing in each constituency.
30 Nov 2019
