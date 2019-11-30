Meet the youngest candidates on the campaign trail
Video

General election 2019: Meet the youngest candidates on the campaign trail

They are big on Tik Tok, love Taylor Swift and are making their parents proud.

Some of the youngest candidates standing in this election tell Radio 1 Newsbeat why they want to be politicians and share a fun fact about themselves.

