Megan Rapinoe on racism, equal pay and LGBT rights

Video

Megan Rapinoe is one of the biggest names in sport after leading the USA to victory at the Women's Football World Cup this year.

Don’t be fooled by the pink hair and big smile though, Rapinoe is using her platform to lead the fight for equality in sport.

In a wide ranging interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat’s sports reporter Eleanor Roper she chats about racism in football, equal pay, LGBTQ+ rights and the possibility of a career in politics.

Reporter: Eleanor Roper

Video journalist: Jimmy Blake