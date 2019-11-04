Media player
Krept and Konan split on whether to vote in election
Rap duo Krept and Konan speak to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme about whether they plan to vote in the upcoming election.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
